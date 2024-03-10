Body Found in Salt Creek Near Waverly

WAVERLY–(KFOR Mar. 10)–The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they are calling for now a “suspicious death”, after a body was found Saturday afternoon in Salt Creek near Waverly.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Sunday morning confirmed that a landowner in the area of 134th and Mill Road was driving his four-wheeler along the property, where he found the body in the creek. Investigators have not been able to get close enough to the body yet to know exactly what happened. Extra equipment and specialists are being called into to help in the investigation. Houchin can’t confirm it’s a homicide or any other cause of death, other than it’s suspicious.

Injuries have been undetermined and a drone unit was able to confirm some characteristics of the individual. Houchin did say this body is not that of 35-year-old Tyler Goodrich of Lincoln, who has been missing since Nov. 3. Houchin says it’s extremely unlikely it’s Goodrich and investigators have been in contact to confirm the information with the family.

Houchin says they will have deputies and other investigators, drones and the Nebraska State Patrol helicopter in the area Sunday. He does ask the public to stay away from the area, so investigators can continue to work the scene.

If you have information about this case, call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.