      Weather Alert

Body Found In Near South Neighborhood

Feb 16, 2022 @ 2:14pm

Lincoln, NE (February 16, 2022)  A dead body was found in Lincoln’s near south neighborhood today. Police were called to the 16-hundred block of Washington street, and found a burned body in an outdoor stairwell going to the basement of a house.

Police will identify the body, and determine the cause of death. They have determined that there was no fire reported in that house.  More details will likely be released Thursday morning at the regular Police Media briefing.

Photo by Kristen Brown, Alpha Media
Blaze Events
Static X NEW SHOW DATE
5 months ago
Steve Vai NEW SHOW DATE
5 months ago
PUSCIFER
1 day ago
Welcome to Rockville
2 months ago
WAGE WAR
3 weeks ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On