Body Found In Near South Neighborhood
Lincoln, NE (February 16, 2022) A dead body was found in Lincoln’s near south neighborhood today. Police were called to the 16-hundred block of Washington street, and found a burned body in an outdoor stairwell going to the basement of a house.
Police will identify the body, and determine the cause of death. They have determined that there was no fire reported in that house. More details will likely be released Thursday morning at the regular Police Media briefing.