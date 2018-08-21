(AP) Police say a body believed to be that of 20-year-old college student, Mollie Tibbetts, has been discovered in a rural area near where she went missing last month. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the body was found Tuesday morning in rural Poweshiek County, which includes Tibbetts’ hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa. The agency called a 4 p.m. news conference to provide an update on the search for Tibbetts, saying investigators were working to confirm the identity of the body. Tibbetts has been missing since July 18, when she was last seen jogging through the streets of Brooklyn.

The post Body Believed to be Missing Iowa Student appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.