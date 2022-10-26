Bob Evans Italian Sausage Recalled For Possible Plastic Contamination

(KFOR NEWS October 26, 2022) ABC NEWS – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is recalling 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products from Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. over potential contamination with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber. The raw Italian pork sausage impacted by the recall was produced Sept. 8, 2022, with a use or freeze by date of Nov. 26, 2022.

Click here to view the recalled labels of the 1-pound containers.

The affected Bob Evans Italian Sausage is labeled with lot code XEN3663466 and has a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25, the FSIS stated. The products also bear establishment number “EST. 6785” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

“The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS it had received consumer complaints reporting thin blue pieces of rubber in the product,” the recall notice stated. “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.“

The FSIS added that it is “concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers” and advised anyone who’s purchased the products “not to consume them.”

Consumers should throw out or return the products to the original place of purchase.

“FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers,” the agency said.

Bob Evans Farms issued a statement on the recall on Tuesday.

“At Bob Evans Farms, the safety of our employees and consumers are our top priority, and our goal is ensuring we release the highest quality product to the marketplace,” director of communications Geo Money stated. “Last week’s voluntary recall was in response to several consumer complaints, and done as a safety precaution. Additionally, we are adding to our safety measures and protocols. We encourage consumers with questions to reach out to us directly at 800-939-2338.“

READ MORE: Bob Evans Italian sausage recalled for possible plastic contamination