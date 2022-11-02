Blood, Pansing-Brooks Top LPS Student Vote

Lincoln, NE (November 2, 2022) Lincoln Public School students favored Democrats in two key races in the upcoming election today.

Students from 4th thru 12th grade voted for Democrat Carol Blood for Governor 43 to 34 percent over Republican Jim Pillen.

They also picked Patty Pansing Brooks by 52 to 44 percent in the first district congressional race.

They also voted for Initiative 432 and 433, approving an increase in the minimum wage and showing an ID before voting.

