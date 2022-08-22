Blood Drive to honor fallen LPD Investigator Mario Herrera

LINCOLN, Neb. (August 22, 2022) (KOLN) – Two blood drives are being held in honor of a fallen Lincoln Police Investigator.

The friends and family of Investigator Mario Herrera, in partnership with LPD, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, and several other organizations, want to give back in his memory and invite Nebraskans to a special 12 Days of Hope Campaign to donate blood.

Two years ago, Herrera was shot in the line of duty. Despite receiving many blood transfusions and care from local hospitals and first responders, Officer Herrera did not survive his injuries.

With the help of life-sustaining blood given by donors, Mario and his family were given 12 extra days together following the event before he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Individuals are encouraged to give blood any time during the 12 Days of Hope Campaign, from Aug. 26 to Sept. 7.

Two public blood drives are planned. Donors that attend one of these drives will receive the Officer Herrera T-shirt in his honor.

The first blood drive is Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at LFR Station 15 on 6601 Pine Lake Rd.

The second blood drive is Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at OPOA Hall on 13445 Cryer Avenue in Omaha.