Blood Considers Possible Run for Congress

LINCOLN–(KFOR/Nebraska Examiner Jan. 23)–There appears to be a potential challenger for Nebraska’s First District seat in Congress.

According to the Nebraska Examiner, Bellevue State Senator Carol Blood has hinted about a possible House of Representatives bid that would challenge incumbent Republican Congressman Mike Flood. Blood, a Democrat, currently represents a heavy Republican portion of Sarpy County, which is part of the 1st Congressional District.

While nothing has officially been announced yet, a campaign website also went live briefly that featured a yet-to-be activated link to raise money against a congressional incumbent. Recent social media posts from Blood have indicated she’s encouraging people to attend an announcement this weekend here in Lincoln.

The event for Senator Blood is set for 1pm Saturday at the IBEW Hall near 14th and Old Cheney.