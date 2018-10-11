Blood Bank Needs Platelets

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank needs platelets, the portion of blood that allows for clotting.  Jessica Sodeke with NCBB tells KFOR NEWS platelets last only 5 days compared to whole blood lasting 42 days.  Whole blood is taken from the body, the platelets removed and the blood then returned back to the donor in a process that takes about 2 hours, compared to about 1 hour for a typical whole blood donation.  Please donate if you have the time.  If not, here are other times and locations where you can donate whole blood:

  •  Oct. 15th 9am-12pm
    333 South 13th Street
  •  Oct. 16th 8am-11:30am
    600 P Street Ste. 400
  •  Oct. 23rd 8am-11am
    Lincoln Police Department
  •  Oct. 30th 7am-1pm
    Bryan Health

