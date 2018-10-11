The Nebraska Community Blood Bank needs platelets, the portion of blood that allows for clotting. Jessica Sodeke with NCBB tells KFOR NEWS platelets last only 5 days compared to whole blood lasting 42 days. Whole blood is taken from the body, the platelets removed and the blood then returned back to the donor in a process that takes about 2 hours, compared to about 1 hour for a typical whole blood donation. Please donate if you have the time. If not, here are other times and locations where you can donate whole blood:

Oct. 15th 9am-12pm

333 South 13th Street

333 South 13th Street Oct. 16th 8am-11:30am

600 P Street Ste. 400

600 P Street Ste. 400 Oct. 23rd 8am-11am

Lincoln Police Department

Lincoln Police Department Oct. 30th 7am-1pm

Bryan Health

