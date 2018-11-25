Blizzard Warning Issued for Lincoln Area

Lincoln could see 3 to 6 inches of snow before Sunday night as a winter weather system works it way west. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning extending from 2 a.m. Sunday morning to 7 p.m. Sunday. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Make sure to stay tuned to KFOR for up to date weather forecasts.

Here’s an extended look at your forecast from the National Weather Service:

Early Sunday morning Rain before 2am, then snow. Patchy blowing snow after 4am. Low around 24. Windy, with a north northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday Snow, mainly before 9am. Areas of blowing snow before 5pm. Temperature falling to around 23 by 10am. Windy, with a north wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15. North northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.