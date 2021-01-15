BLIZZARD WARNING CUT SHORT — STORM LOOSENING GRIP
Valley, NE (January 15, 2021) The Blizzard Warning for Lincoln and Lancaster County has been shortened, now ending at 3 p.m. Friday. It was previously set to expire at 6 pm. A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 3 until 7 p.m. instead.
The forecast still includes winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts to around 55, and additional trace amounts of snow. Winds will begin dying down to 15 to 25 miles per hour after sundown, but will occasionally continue gusting to around 50 until midnight.
Saturday should be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 30’s, Sunday’s high will reach the upper 30’s, and Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, should be partly sunny with a high in the mid 40’s.
Lincoln has received an estimated 2″ of snow from the storm.
