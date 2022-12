Blink 182’s naked run through Los Angeles for their ‘What’s My Age Again?’ video is coming back to haunt them.

The band has teamed with Funko for an exclusive ‘Pixelated Runners’ three-pack of POP! vinyl figures, featuring Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge mid-jog.

The figures have plastic pixels “down there” just like in the video.

The Funko ‘Pixelated Runners’ will launch at 8am PST Tuesday 12/13/22 via Hot Topic and Bompa.