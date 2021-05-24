      Weather Alert

Blaze Army Brat? Whatcha got?

May 24, 2021 @ 9:00am

Ever wish you could make your very own Brat? Maybe you had this recipe stuck in your head for years but had no way of making it. Well…now is your chance to share you Brat visions with Smokn Bob at the Super Saver Smokehouse. Tell us what you’ve got Blaze Army

Blaze Brat