Blair Man Focus Of Endangered Missing Advisory

(KFOR NEWS October 4, 2022) An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska.

The Blair Police Department is attempting to locate 33 year old, Ryan LeMaster , a white male approximately 5’ 9″ tall, approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair curly hair, short beard, and blue eyes, and wearing a brown shirt with TNA sports / tackle logo and brown slacks.

LeMaster is missing from 33 Longview Drive, Blair, Nebraska, and last seen at 7:00 am on October 4, 2022. LeMaster has a medical condition which could result in seizures causing him to become confused and disoriented.

If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Blair Police Department at (402) 426-4747 immediately.

