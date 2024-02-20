Blackened Metallica Sessions!

Blackened Whiskey master distiller and blender Rob Dietrich and Metallica are sharing two more episodes of “The Blending Sessions.”

The series sees the participants revealing what goes into making music and Blackened whiskey, which is a blend of the finest straight bourbon and rye whiskeys, uniquely finished and sonically enhanced in brandy casks, using the Black Noise process to extract more flavor from the wood.

Dietrich also has a connection to the music industry on his resume, with experience as a concert promoter and tour manager.

Check out the latest “The Blending Sessions” on YouTube below!