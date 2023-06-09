Black Veil Brides & Ville Valo premiere joint cover of The Sisters of Mercy’s “Temple of Love”

Black Veil Brides and HIM frontman Ville Valo have officially premiered their teased collaborative cover of The Sisters of Mercy‘s song “Temple of Love.”

“I first discovered Sisters of Mercy in my freshman year of high school,” shares BVB’s Andy Biersack. “I had a poster of AFI from the Art of Drowning era and Davey [Havok] was wearing a SOM shirt and so as was often the case back then I went on the hunt to find the music that had inspired my favorite musicians.”

He adds, “We are thrilled with how [the cover] turned out and hope that anyone who’s familiar with the track enjoys our spin on it and those who have never heard the original enjoy it and maybe this will lead them down the path to the greatness that is SOM like that poster of AFI did for me when I was a kid.”

The cover, which is available now via digital outlets, arrives ahead of BVB’s upcoming joint tour with Valo, who’s billed as his new solo moniker, VV. The outing kicks off in September.

