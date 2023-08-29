Black Veil Brides share video for ﻿’Wretched and Divine’﻿ song “Lost It All”

Black Veil Brides has shared a new video for “Lost It All,” a track off the band’s 2013 album, Wretched and Divine: The Story of the Wild Ones.

The clip is being released now in honor of the 10th anniversary of Wretched and Divine. It includes footage from BVB’s show in London in February and features guest vocals from Lilith Czar aka Juliet Simms, wife of frontman Andy Biersack.

You can watch the “Lost It All” video streaming now on YouTube.

Black Veil Brides’ most recent album is 2021’s The Phantom Tomorrow. They also put out an EP, The Mourning, in 2022.

