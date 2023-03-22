Black Stone Cherry premieres live “Out of Pocket” video

Black Stone Cherry has premiered a new live video for the band’s latest single, “Out of Pocket.”

The clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, captures footage from the Kentucky rockers’ recent tour of the U.K.

“Reliving our amazing time in the UK!” BSC says. “Can’t wait to see y’all again soon.”

“Out of Pocket” the song dropped in January. It follows Black Stone Cherry’s 2020 album, The Human Condition.

Black Stone Cherry will be playing U.S. shows throughout the spring and summer, including at the Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple and Rocklahoma festivals.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

