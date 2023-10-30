Black Stone Cherry opening for ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd’s 2024 tour

Black Stone Cherry is opening for the first half of the 2024 Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour, co-headlined by ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

“We are beyond excited and honored to be a part of such an iconic tour joining ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd,” the Kentucky rockers share. “For us to have been asked by two bands that we hold as major influences is something we don’t take lightly and we will be bringing our A game (as always) as we hit some great cities with these two rock n roll giants.”

BSC will be on the bill from March 8 in Savannah, Georgia, to April 20 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales throughout the week.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BlackStoneCherry.com.

Black Stone Cherry released a new album, Screamin’ at the Sky, in September. They’ll launch their own U.S. headlining tour Thursday, November 2, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.