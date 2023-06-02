Black Stone Cherry featured on first original song from Rockin’1000

Black Stone Cherry is featured on the first original song from Rockin’1000, the collective of 1,000 musicians famous for their viral cover of Foo Fighters‘ “Learn to Fly.”

The track is titled “How We Roll” and credits 100 musicians — including BSC frontman Chris Robertson on lead vocals — and 1,000 songwriters.

“This song is the result of countless hours of dedication, creativity, and passion from our diverse community,” the Rockin’1000 says. “It’s a powerful expression of the rock spirit that unites us all.”

“Join us as we celebrate this incredible milestone and embark on a new chapter as songwriters,” the group adds. “Together, we’re breaking new ground and redefining what it means to be a rock band.”

You can listen to “How We Roll” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

The Rockin’1000 first started in 2015 with 1,000 musicians performing “Learn to Fly” simultaneously in an effort to convince Foo Fighters to play a show Cesena, Italy. The video of the performance, which now has over 62 million YouTube views, reached Dave Grohl, and the Foos performed in Cesena later in 2015.

Since then, the Rockin’1000 has played shows around the world and collaborated live with Courtney Love.

Black Stone Cherry, meanwhile, is prepping a new album called Screamin’ at the Sky, due out September 29.

