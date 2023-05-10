Black Stone Cherry details upcoming ‘Screamin’ at the Sky’ ﻿album

Black Stone Cherry has announced a new album called Screamin’ at the Sky.

The seventh studio effort from the Kentucky rockers — and first since 2020’s The Human Condition — arrives September 29.

Screamin’ at the Sky includes the previously released single “Out of Pocket.” A second cut, titled “Nervous,” is out now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video streaming now on YouTube.

Here’s the Screamin’ at the Sky track list:

“Screamin’ at the Sky”

“Nervous”

“When the Pain Comes”

“Out of Pocket”

“Show Me What It Feels Like”

“R.O.A.R.”

“Smile, World”

“The Mess You Made”

“Who Are You Today?”

“Not Afraid”

“Here’s to the Hopeless”

“You Can Have It All”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

