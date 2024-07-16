Black Sabbath concert to be released on 4K UHD

A classic concert from Black Sabbath is coming out this fall on 4K Ultra High Definition.

Black Sabbath The End is a recording of the band’s February 4, 2017, farewell show in their hometown of Birmingham, England. The concert, originally released November 17, 2017, on DVD and Blu-ray, features the final show with Sabbath’s founding members Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler together, performing such Sabbath classics as “Iron Man,” “War Pigs,” “Paranoid” and more.

Also included as a bonus is The Angelic Sessions, an intimate in-studio live session with the band playing hits that were not part of the tour’s set. It was recorded in the days after the final live public performance.

The 4K UHD release is due to drop on Sept. 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.