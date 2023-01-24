Black market eggs?

Closeup macro of pasture raised farm fresh dozen brown eggs store bought from farmer in carton box container with speckled eggshells texture

As egg prices climb in the US, people have moved on to smuggling eggs from Mexico.

San Diego customs agents have reported an increase of egg smuggling. Visitors can purchase eggs for $3 in Tijuana , versus $8 a dozen in many stores across the country.

Could an increase in egg prices in the US be to blame? Maybe. If you decide to smuggle eggs from Mexico against customs rules you may receive a steep fine.