Black Hills Energy Urges Caution With High Water Areas

Black Hills Energy says flooding in many communities is causing safety concerns.

Anyone whose gas lines or gas meters that appear to be damaged by flooding is urged to call Black Hills’ emergency number : 1-800-694-8989.

Natural gas meters and appliances submerged in flood waters must be inspected by a technician before they’re put back in service. They add that customers should never attempt to turn natural gas meters off or on by themselves.

Anyone who smells he distinctive rotten egg like smell of natural gas should leave the area immediately and call 911 or the Black Hills emergency line.

