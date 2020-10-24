      Weather Alert

Black Hills Energy Responding To Reports Of Natural Gas Odor In Fallbrook

Oct 24, 2020 @ 10:27am

(Lincoln NE October 24, 2020)

Black Hills Energy technicians are responding to reports of natural gas odor Saturday morning related to a mechanical issue at a regulator station near W Alvo Road and Stonebrook Parkway.

Please remember the following natural gas safety tips:

Natural gas originally has no odor; and it’s invisible. For safety, we add a stinky odorant called mercaptan. It smells like rotten eggs so you can easily detect a gas leak.

If you think you smell natural gas:

Get everyone out of the building immediately – leave the door open as you exit.

Once outside, call 911 or Black Hills Energy at 888-890-5554

As you leave, don’t turn on our off light switches, electrical appliances, use phones or open or close doors and windows. A spark of electricity could ignite a leak.

Wait well away from the building for emergency personnel.

 