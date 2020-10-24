Black Hills Energy Responding To Reports Of Natural Gas Odor In Fallbrook
(Lincoln NE October 24, 2020)
Black Hills Energy technicians are responding to reports of natural gas odor Saturday morning related to a mechanical issue at a regulator station near W Alvo Road and Stonebrook Parkway.
Please remember the following natural gas safety tips:
Natural gas originally has no odor; and it’s invisible. For safety, we add a stinky odorant called mercaptan. It smells like rotten eggs so you can easily detect a gas leak.
If you think you smell natural gas:
Get everyone out of the building immediately – leave the door open as you exit.
Once outside, call 911 or Black Hills Energy at 888-890-5554
As you leave, don’t turn on our off light switches, electrical appliances, use phones or open or close doors and windows. A spark of electricity could ignite a leak.
Wait well away from the building for emergency personnel.