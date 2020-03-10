Black Hills Energy Opens Up Choice Gas Program
Selection time has arrived for consumers served by Black Hills Gas Distribution Choice Gas Program. The selection period for residential/commercial customers runs from April 10th through April 23rd.
The Choice Gas Program allows residential, commercial, and ag customers living in the area of the state served by Black Hills to choose a third party supplier to provide their natural gas.
“Participation in the Choice Gas Program really depends on where you live in the state,” said Nichole Mulcahy, Director PSC Natural Gas Department. “Consumers in the areas served by the program, should be receiving information from providers to help them make an informed choice on which company they would like to be their supplier.”
