Black Hills Energy Offers Price Lock Program

Black Hills Energy is offering select customers in eastern Nebraska the chance to join their Annual Price Option program. Through the program, customers can lock in the per-therm price of natural gas for one year. Residential customers can enroll beginning Aug. 15 at www.annualpriceoption.com or by calling 800-753-7509 between during business hours Monday through Friday. Enrollment ends Oct. 6 or when 9,500 customers have enrolled. The locked-in commodity price will be in effect from Nov. 1, 2018, through Oct. 31, 2019.

“APO is great for customers who like knowing what their natural gas commodity price will be for a whole year,” said Kevin Jarosz, Black Hills Energy’s business operations director. “Just like any commodity, demand influences the market price for natural gas. By signing up for APO, you’ll know what price you’ll pay, regardless of what the market does”.

Customers’ bills will still change, according to Black Hills Spokesman Brandy Johnson, based on the weather, how much natural gas they use, the efficiency of their appliances and their home’s insulation rating.

Customers who don’t participate will continue to be billed using the market rate each month. Customers who enroll in APO can also sign up for Budget Billing. That option gives customers a stable monthly bill year round.

The 2018 APO Price per therm is $0.43037, slightly lower than the 2017 price of $0.44751., according to Black Hills.

