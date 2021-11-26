      Weather Alert

Black Friday Donuts?

Nov 26, 2021 @ 9:00am

Krispy Kreme continues one of the best Black Friday traditions. The ‘Let It Snow’ collection features 5 donuts. This year will feature 3 new donuts called Poppy Penguin, Snowman Smile, and Snowy Sprinkle alongside the two-holiday favorites Santa Baby and chocolate iced donuts.

During Black Friday, Krispy Kreme will be offering a free original glazed donut and a small coffee in stores and drive-thrus.

Get more from Krispy Kreme

Blaze Events
Static X
2 months ago
Greta Van Fleet
2 weeks ago
Steve Vai
2 months ago
TOOL
2 months ago
Yungblud
1 month ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On