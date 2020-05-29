BJA playing Virtual ‘GMA’ Summer Concert Series
Your favorite Green Day frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong is set to play a virtual concert next Friday, June 5th as part of Good Morning America’s summer concert series.
Here is the complete GMA Summer Concert Series lineup so far:
5/22 — Katy Perry
5/29 — Kygo featuring OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard
6/5 — Billie Joe Armstrong
6/19 — John Legend
6/26 — Sia
7/3 — Old Dominion
7/10 — Shaggy featuring Sting
8/21 — Megan Thee Stallion
