Billy Idol vs Hoover Dam

Punk Rock Icon Billy Idol is planning a historic small scale show at the Hoover Dam. Just 250 people will attend the show.

Need tickets? Ok, the VIP weekend ticket will cost you $1,206.00. Along with the show you’ll attend the welcoming party at the Hard Rock in Las Vegas one day prior to the show, on April 7th. The performance will take place on April 8th.

Not good enough? Then you want the Weekend option that will include hotel accommodations, after show party, a deluxe gift box and free drinks. This package will run $2,412.00.

Not good enough yet? Throw down $3,619.00 for The DELUXE gift box . The box will be autographed Billy Idol, and as a ticket holder you’ll attend a brunch Q&A the day following the performance with guitarist Steve Stevens.

This is a limited attendance engagement. Get more info here