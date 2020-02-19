Bill Proposes Raising Nebraska’s Limit On Medical Malpractice Liability
LINCOLN-(KFOR Feb. 19)-A bill before the legislature proposes to raise Nebraska’s limits on medical malpractice cases.
Senator Justin Wayne of Omaha, who is a personal injury attorney, said the current limit of $2.5 million on a doctor’s liability, regardless of the case, is not high enough. Wayne called the current limit “one of our biggest tax breaks.”
“The state pays for all their medical, all their treatment, everything. The actual person who caused the injury is free from that liability,” said Senator Wayne. “If I commit the injury, I should own up to that and I should be the one who has to pay for it.”
Senator Wayne said liability awards in car accidents are routinely higher than those in medical malpractice cases.
READ MORE: Property Tax Compromise Remains Elusive After Last Legislative Debate