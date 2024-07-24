Bill Crook, former Spiritbox bassist, has died

Former Spiritbox bassist Bill Crook has died.

Crook’s friend and collaborator Kai Turmann writes in an Instagram post that he was “a friend to so many, and a dear friend to me since we were children.”

“Bill was, and is, loved by so many people,” Turmann’s post reads. “I’m so [incredibly] sorry to have to share this devastating information with you.”

Crook played in Spiritbox from 2018 and 2022 and contributed to the band’s 2021 full-length debut album, Eternal Blue. Upon announcing Crook’s departure, Spiritbox shared, “This decision was mutual and with no hard feelings.”

Spiritbox has not publicly commented on Crook’s passing, though the band’s label, Pale Chord Music, has posted, “Please give the band and members time and space to process their loss. RIP Bill.”

