Biggest Week Of Covid Cases To Date
Lincoln, NE (September 4, 2020) Lincoln and Lancaster County registered 89 new confirmed cases of Covid 19 today, pushing the weekly total so far to 430 with one day’s numbers to go. Previously, the 360 cases reported the week of July 25 was the worst 7 day period since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department’s Covid 19 Risk Dial was raised from low orange to mid orange, signifying that the risk of spreading the virus is higher than it was a week ago.
The average rate of positive tests has gone up from just under 7% to 10%.