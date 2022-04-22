Big Volleyball Weekend Ahead
LINCOLN, Neb. (April 22, 2022) — Even though it’s spring, there will be lots of volleyball going on this weekend. In Grand Island, the Huskers will play their annual spring exhibition game against Kansas. It will also be on Nebraska Public Media beginning at 5:00 P.M. Saturday.
The 2022 Nebraska AAU Volleyball Grand Prix is set for this weekend, with 135 top juniors teams from six states registered. Action begins Saturday, April 23rd at 8 a.m. with pool play at both Speedway Sports Complex and Kinetic Sports Complex in Lincoln. Schedules have been posted at AdvancedEventSystems.com
.
The event is hosted by Nebraska Juniors Volleyball, VCNebraska and the Nebraska Sports Council (NSC). NSC Executive Director Dave Mlnarik said the tournament will be a great showcase for top players in the region, but also for both of Lincoln’s elite volleyball clubs and their home venues.
“We are excited to join Nebraska Juniors and VCN (Volleyball Club Nebraska) in rolling out the red carpet at the Speedway and Kinetic Sports Complexes, both considered among the finest tournament venues in the region,” Mlnarik said.
Winning teams in most divisions will receive a FREE entry into the AAU National Championships in Orlando, FL, the West Coast Championships in Las Vegas, NV, or the Volleyball Festival in Phoenix, AZ. Top two teams in each division will receive medals. Several area college coaches are expected to be in attendance.
Event Sponsors include the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association, Nebraska Orthopaedic Center, American Red Cross, Fine Designs, the Nebraska National Guard and Pictures with Class. Information on host organizations can be found at VCNebraska.com, NebraskaJuniors.org and NebraskaSportsCouncil.com.
, NebraskaJuniors.org
and NebraskaSportsCouncil.com
.