Big Ten Volleyball 2024 Schedule Released Thursday

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Feb. 15)–The Big Ten Conference announced its volleyball conference schedule rotation for the 2024 season on Thursday.

Although the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington will bring the conference up to 18 teams, the schedule will remain a 20-game schedule with 10 home games and 10 away games. Nebraska will play three opponents both home and away – Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. Double-play opponents were determined with consideration for competitive balance, geography and rivalries.

The Huskers will host Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA and USC. Nebraska will travel to Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State and Washington.

Each Big Ten school in the Central and Eastern time zone will make a single trip to the Pacific time zone during the season.

Nebraska’s 2024 Big Ten Volleyball Matchups

Double-Play (Home and Away)

Illinois

Iowa

Wisconsin

Home Only

Indiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Purdue

Rutgers

UCLA

USC

Away Only

Maryland

Michigan State

Northwestern

Oregon

Ohio State

Penn State

Washington