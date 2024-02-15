104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Big Ten Volleyball 2024 Schedule Released Thursday

February 15, 2024 12:27PM CST
Nebraska defensive specialist/libero Laney Choboy #6 Volleyball vs Maryland. (Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Feb. 15)–The Big Ten Conference announced its volleyball conference schedule rotation for the 2024 season on Thursday.

Although the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington will bring the conference up to 18 teams, the schedule will remain a 20-game schedule with 10 home games and 10 away games.   Nebraska will play three opponents both home and away – Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. Double-play opponents were determined with consideration for competitive balance, geography and rivalries.

The Huskers will host Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA and USC.  Nebraska will travel to Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State and Washington.

Each Big Ten school in the Central and Eastern time zone will make a single trip to the Pacific time zone during the season.

Nebraska’s 2024 Big Ten Volleyball Matchups
Double-Play (Home and Away)
Illinois
Iowa
Wisconsin

Home Only
Indiana
Michigan
Minnesota
Purdue
Rutgers
UCLA
USC

Away Only
Maryland
Michigan State
Northwestern
Oregon
Ohio State
Penn State
Washington

 

