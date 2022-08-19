Big Mac Chicken Sandwich?

I love a fresh hot McDonalds Big Mac, fries and a large Coke. I could probably eat that for lunch multiple times a week. The Big Mac is a bit more expensive then when I was young man. Back in the 8o’s a Big Mac meal was $3.18 with tax. Not so much any more but I love them all the same.

McDonalds is always trying new menu items. There’s a McDonalds college in Chicago. Not sure how this one will fly, but i’d certainly give it a go.

McDonald’s in the U.K. is reportedly testing out a sandwich that replaced the beef patties in a Big Mac with two chicken patties. In late August, the Chicken Big Mac will be tested in the U.S. in Miami, Florida.

Of course, if the Chicken Big Mac doesn’t stick in the U.S., you could always buy multiples of one of their other chicken sandwiches on the menu.

Get more from Eatthis.com