Big Jump In Lincoln Covid-19 Cases
Lincoln, NE (April 29, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Wednesday that 36 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the past several days, and 78 since the weekend. The total number of cases jumped to nearly 200, and the percentage of tests showing positive results has nearly doubled, to 5.9%.
“This is, of course, concerning” said Health Director Pat Lopez, “but we know that the numbers would rise with expanded testing.”
The Mayor also commented on Governor Pete Ricketts’ announcement lifting restrictions on restaurants, churches, and personal contact businesses such as barber shops and nail salons. An extension on the regulations from May 6 to May 10 was the result of discussions between City and County Officials. As of May 11, restrictions will be eased but not lifted.
“As we enter a new phase of our community’s experience, we hope to lower transmission of the virus” the Mayor said. “We want to work in concert with the State.” She also added, however, that the City and County reserve the right to “reconsider that relaxation”.