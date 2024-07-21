Biden Steps Down as Nominee and Endorses Kamala Harris

Biden exits 2024 race after debate stumble and party doubts

President Joe Biden is stepping away from the 2024 election following a shaky debate against Donald Trump that sparked concerns among Democrats about his age, campaign ability, and potential second term.

Biden announced in a Sunday statement that he will “step aside. “I believe it’s best for my party and our nation that I step aside and focus on my current presidential duties for the rest of my term,” he wrote.

This unexpected move reshapes what was set to be a long-awaited rematch between Biden and Trump, both clear winners in their party primaries, just months before the November election.

Biden later endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, stating, “I fully support and endorse Kamala as our party’s nominee this year. Democrats – it’s time to unite and defeat Trump. Let’s make it happen.”

While Biden’s age was a concern since his April 2023 reelection announcement, it peaked after his CNN debate with Trump in Atlanta in late June. At 81, Biden is the oldest sitting president. He spoke hoarsely, which his team blamed on a cold. His wandering responses and failure to strongly challenge Trump on key Democratic issues left many observers stunned.

The White House and campaign called it a “rough night.” Biden insisted he’d stay in the race, telling Democrats he was the best choice to beat Trump.

“I’m convinced of two things. I’m the most qualified to beat him, and I know how to get things done,” Biden told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in his first post-debate TV interview.

“Look, if God Almighty came down and said, ‘Joe, quit the race,’ I’d quit. But God Almighty isn’t coming down,” Biden said then.

Early polls showed the debate’s negative impact. In 538’s national polling average, Trump now leads Biden by 2 points, while they were tied on the June 27 debate day.

Despite Biden’s efforts to control the damage, including a press conference after a NATO summit where he took questions for nearly an hour and argued he must “finish the job,” more Democratic lawmakers and public figures urged him to step down as nominee.

“I’m certain we can find someone better than Joe Biden to deliver our message this election,” Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., told ABC News. “We have time, and we should do it.”

Publicly, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer backed Biden during the party’s crisis. But privately, they reportedly sympathized with growing concerns that Biden might lose to Trump.

Schumer visited Biden in Delaware to suggest it would be best if he dropped out of the 2024 race, according to ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl.

As Biden faced more scrutiny, attention turned to Vice President Kamala Harris as a potential replacement nominee.

“I wouldn’t have chosen her if I didn’t think she could be president,” Biden said of Harris at his July 11 press conference.

The Democratic Party’s disarray contrasted sharply with the strong unity shown for Trump at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Accepting his party’s nomination, Trump spoke of the “love in the room” and excitement for the future. “I’m running to be president for all Americans, not just half, because there’s no victory in winning for only half of America,” Trump said.