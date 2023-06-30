104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Bicyclist Injured In Thursday Night Collision

June 30, 2023 8:50AM CDT
Lincoln Police cruiser. (Courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 30)–What led to a collision between a bike and a vehicle Thursday evening at NW 17th and West “O” Street remains under investigation.

Lincoln Police confirm to KFOR News that a 34-year-old man on the bike was taken to a hospital, where he’s in critical but stable condition. Traffic in the area had to be shut down for a few hours due to police conducting their investigation.

So far, no citations have been issued.

