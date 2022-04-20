Bicyclist Injured In Monday Night Crash Is In ‘Stable’ Condition
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 20)–Lincoln Police on Wednesday morning gave an update on the Monday night crash between a bicycle and pickup truck at Cotner Boulevard and “A” Street.
Captain Todd Kocian said investigators determined that the truck was westbound on “A” Street and was turning southbound onto Cotner Boulevard, when it collided with the bike as it was crossing Cotner. The 18-year-old bicyclist was taking to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Wednesday morning, Captain Kocian said the bicyclist’s condition was critical but stable.
The crash continues to be under investigation and no citations have been issued at this time.