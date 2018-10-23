Best Halloween Cities

How does Lincoln rank for a “spook-tacular” night of trick-or-treating ??? 35th best in the country, according to the personal finance website, WalletHub. 19th best in the country for trick-or-treat friendliness. Looking at everything from costume stores per capita to potential trick-or-treat stops, Lincoln falls way down the list to 91st in the country for Halloween fun. American households are expected to spend $87 on Halloween expenses, from decorations to treats to costumes.
|Top 20 Cities for Halloween
|1
|New York, NY
|11
|Gilbert, AZ
|2
|Jersey City, NJ
|12
|Chula Vista, CA
|3
|Los Angeles, CA
|13
|Anaheim, CA
|4
|Irvine, CA
|14
|San Jose, CA
|5
|San Diego, CA
|15
|Laredo, TX
|6
|Santa Ana, CA
|16
|Fresno, CA
|7
|Chicago, IL
|17
|Long Beach, CA
|8
|Las Vegas, NV
|18
|Miami, FL
|9
|Irving, TX
|19
|Hialeah, FL
|10
|St. Paul, MN
|20
|Plano, TX
Halloween Facts:
- $9 Billion: Projected Halloween spending in 2018.
- $3.2 Billion: Halloween costume spending in 2018.
- $2.6 Billion: Halloween candy spending in 2018.
- 36%: Share of parents who think 12 or 13 years old is old enough to trick-of-treat alone.
- 72%: Share of parents admit to stealing candy from their kids.
- $300+ Million: Annual revenue from ticket sales for haunted attractions, 80% of which are run by charities.
