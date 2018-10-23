Best Halloween Cities

How does Lincoln rank for a “spook-tacular” night of trick-or-treating ???  35th best in the country, according to the personal finance website, WalletHub.  19th best in the country for trick-or-treat friendliness.  Looking at everything from costume stores per capita to potential trick-or-treat stops, Lincoln falls way down the list to 91st in the country for Halloween fun.  American households are expected to spend $87 on Halloween expenses, from decorations to treats to costumes.

Top 20 Cities for Halloween
1 New York, NY 11 Gilbert, AZ
2 Jersey City, NJ 12 Chula Vista, CA
3 Los Angeles, CA 13 Anaheim, CA
4 Irvine, CA 14 San Jose, CA
5 San Diego, CA 15 Laredo, TX
6 Santa Ana, CA 16 Fresno, CA
7 Chicago, IL 17 Long Beach, CA
8 Las Vegas, NV 18 Miami, FL
9 Irving, TX 19 Hialeah, FL
10 St. Paul, MN 20 Plano, TX

Halloween Facts:

  • $9 Billion: Projected Halloween spending in 2018.
  • $3.2 Billion: Halloween costume spending in 2018.
  • $2.6 Billion: Halloween candy spending in 2018.
  • 36%: Share of parents who think 12 or 13 years old is old enough to trick-of-treat alone.
  • 72%: Share of parents admit to stealing candy from their kids.
  • $300+ Million: Annual revenue from ticket sales for haunted attractions, 80% of which are run by charities.

The post Best Halloween Cities appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Teenager To Prison New Troopers To Graduate Friday Gunshots Fired Toward Detached Garage Homeowner In Jail, Accused of Pointing Gun And Stealing Backpack From A Woman Man Arrested for Otoe County Double-Fatality Nebraska Colleges with Best Average Starting Salaries for Grads