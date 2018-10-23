Best Halloween Cities

How does Lincoln rank for a “spook-tacular” night of trick-or-treating ??? 35th best in the country, according to the personal finance website, WalletHub. 19th best in the country for trick-or-treat friendliness. Looking at everything from costume stores per capita to potential trick-or-treat stops, Lincoln falls way down the list to 91st in the country for Halloween fun. American households are expected to spend $87 on Halloween expenses, from decorations to treats to costumes.

Top 20 Cities for Halloween 1 New York, NY 11 Gilbert, AZ 2 Jersey City, NJ 12 Chula Vista, CA 3 Los Angeles, CA 13 Anaheim, CA 4 Irvine, CA 14 San Jose, CA 5 San Diego, CA 15 Laredo, TX 6 Santa Ana, CA 16 Fresno, CA 7 Chicago, IL 17 Long Beach, CA 8 Las Vegas, NV 18 Miami, FL 9 Irving, TX 19 Hialeah, FL 10 St. Paul, MN 20 Plano, TX

Halloween Facts:

$9 Billion: Projected Halloween spending in 2018.

Projected Halloween spending in 2018. $3.2 Billion: Halloween costume spending in 2018.

Halloween costume spending in 2018. $2.6 Billion: Halloween candy spending in 2018.

Halloween candy spending in 2018. 36%: Share of parents who think 12 or 13 years old is old enough to trick-of-treat alone.

Share of parents who think 12 or 13 years old is old enough to trick-of-treat alone. 72%: Share of parents admit to stealing candy from their kids.

Share of parents admit to stealing candy from their kids. $300+ Million: Annual revenue from ticket sales for haunted attractions, 80% of which are run by charities.

