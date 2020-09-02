Best Drummer?

There are plenty of “Best” lists. This list comes from Rolling Stone. I’m not sure if I agree with it. I think I would have put Neil Peart at #1 but that’s just me. What do you think? Who’s on your “Best” list?
1. JOHN BONHAM (Led Zeppelin)
2. Keith Moon (The Who)
3. Ginger Baker (Cream, Blind Faith)
4. Neil Peart (Rush)
5. Hal Blaine (legendary session drummer)
6. Clyde Stubblefield and John “Jabo” Starks (James Brown)
7. Gene Krupa
8. Mitch Mitchell (The Jimi Hendrix Experience)
9. Al Jackson, Jr. (Booker T. & The M.G.’s)
10. Stewart Copeland (The Police)