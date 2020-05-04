Best day of the year

As you likely already know, ‘May The Fourth’ has become known as ‘Star Wars Day’. But we’ll be marking another, louder holiday on Friday – Motorhead Day.
Why has May 8 been declared Motorhead Day? Go crank up “Ace Of Spades” and sing along – “The Eighth of May! The Eighth of May!”And since this year also marks the 40th anniversary of Motorhead’s iconic Ace of Spades album, the band will celebrate with a new lyric video, new merch, and custom Facebook and Instagram filters. Click the Warpig for the official Motorhead merch and info.