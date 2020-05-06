Best and Worst States For Mom

      Breaking News
May 6, 2020 @ 7:30am

(KFOR NEWS  May 6, 2020)   Mother’s Day is Sunday.  The personal-finance website, WalletHub, has released its report on 2020’s Best & Worst States for Working Moms.

WalletHub compared the attractiveness of each state and the District of Columbia for a working mother based on 17 key metrics.  The data set ranges from median women’s salary to female unemployment rate to day-care quality.

Best States for Working Moms Worst States for Working Moms
1. Massachusetts 42. Georgia
2. Minnesota 43. Nevada
3. Vermont 44. New Mexico
4. Connecticut 45. Oklahoma
5. District of Columbia 46. Idaho
6. New Jersey 47. West Virginia
7. Rhode Island 48. South Carolina
8. Maine 49. Alabama
9. New Hampshire 50. Mississippi
10. Wisconsin 51. Louisiana

Nebraska ranks 29th overall.  Find the full report at https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-working-moms/3565/

