The personal financial website, WalletHub, looked at the best and worst cities for people with disabilities.

Lincoln comes in 48th out of more than 180 cities surveyed. For living on Disability Income, Lincoln ranks 90th, Quality of Life falls to 122nd, but rebounds to 11th in the category of Quality of Health Care for Disabled. Overland Park, Kansas is ranked #1.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4 U.S. adults, or 61 million total, have a disability that impacts their major activities. Among Americans age 65 and older, that number rises to 2 in 5. Keeping up with the costs of a disability can be very expensive. The average monthly Social Security disability benefit as of July 2018 was only $1,065.73. That makes a yearly income of $12,788.76, only a few hundred dollars above the federal poverty line for a single individual at $12,140.

The post Best and Worst Cities for Disabled appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.