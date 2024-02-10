Bennett Martin Public Library Temporary Closure Begins February 14

LINCOLN—(KFOR Feb. 10) Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) this week announced that Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St., will be closed from Wednesday, February 14 through Friday, February 16 for a carpet replacement project on the first floor. The location will resume regular hours Saturday, February 17.

Ryan Wieber, Director of Lincoln City Libraries, said the decision to close the library for three days is part of LCL’s ongoing commitment to providing patrons with an improved environment conducive to access to information and learning. The replacement of the carpeting is a necessary step to ensure the longevity and quality of facilities, he said.

During the closure, patrons are encouraged to utilize digital resources available through the website. Any items due during the closure will have their due dates extended and holds will remain available for pickup upon reopening. All other LCL locations will be open regular hours.

We appreciate the understanding and support of our community as we work to improve library services. For more information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.