Bennet Woman Scammed By Someone Claiming to be With the FTC

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 11)–A 69-year-old Bennet woman on Wednesday was scammed out of more than $1,400 by someone claiming to be from the Federal Trade Commission and that she was a victim of identity theft.

For them to fix the problem, the man told the woman they needed gift cards. According to Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin, the woman drove around Lincoln and purchased gift cards, giving the man the information on the phone.

No bank information was obtained. Houchin says no government agency will ever do this to anybody.