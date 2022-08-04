Belmont Pool Cuts Hours Due To Staff Shortages
Lincoln, NE (August 4, 2022) Lincoln Parks and Recreation today announced that the Belmont Neighborhood Pool, 12th and Manatt streets, will have a modified schedule for the remainder of the pool season due to a lifeguard shortage.
The revised Belmont Pool schedule is as follows:
- Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 – closed
- Monday, August 8 through Thursday, August 11 – open
- Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14 – closed
Belmont is not the only City Swimming Pool to cut back hours because of staff shortages. Star City Shores near 27th and Highway 2 announced earlier that it would be closed next week, August 8-11, because of a lack of lifeguards. It will re-open for the final weekend of the season.
The 2022 pool season runs through August 14. Regular hours are from 1 to 6 p.m. seven days a week:
- Arnold Heights, 4000 N.W. 46th St., 402-441-7829
- Ballard, 3901 N. 66th St., 402-441-7898
- Belmont, 12th and Manatt streets, 402-441-7826
- Eden, 4400 Antelope Creek Rd., 402-441-7827
- Irvingdale, 1900 Van Dorn St., 402-441-7828
- Woods, 33rd and “J” streets, 402-441-7782
- Highlands Aquatic Center, 5511 N.W. 12th St., 402-441-7800
- University Place Aquatic Center, 2000 N. 48th St., 402-441-7834
- Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., 402-441-6670 (closed August 8-11)
The free sprayground at Trago Park, North 22nd and “U” streets, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. The sprayground at Woods Park, South 33rd and “J” streets, is closed this season due to mechanical issues.