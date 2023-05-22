Bellevue West QB Kaelin Verbally Commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 21)–A big recruiting grab for the Nebraska football team over the weekend.

Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin had announced his decommitment from Missouri on Friday and on Saturday, he announced on social media he’s committing to play football for the Huskers, as part of the 2024 recruiting class.

As a junior last season for the Thunderbirds, Kaelin threw for over 3,100 yards and 36 touchdowns in helping Bellevue West reach the Class A playoffs.