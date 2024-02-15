Bellevue Man Credited for Taking Down a Shooting Suspect in Kansas City Shooting

KANSAS CITY, MO.–(ABC/KFOR Feb. 15)–Officials in Kansas City say one person was killed and more than 20 others injured in a shooting that broke out Wednesday following the parade for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win.

Among the injured – 11 children between the ages of 6 and 15. Police say the shooting happened west of Union Station as people were leaving the parade – 3 suspects have been detained and at least one firearm has been recovered. A Nebraska man and another man are now being hailed as heroes after they tackled one of the suspects and held him down until police arrived.

Paul Contreras, from Bellevue, says he did what he had to do.

“I never think about it, it was just a reaction, I didn’t hesitate, it was just do it,” Contreras said. “So I went to go tackle him and the other gentleman did the same thing and as I’m tackling him I see his weapon either fall out of his hand or his sleeve, cause he was wearing a long jacket.”

Contreras added the celebration was really good, but “had to end the way it did because of a couple of bad apples.” He and his daughter were not injured.

Kansas City Police said Thursday morning that two of the three suspects in the case are juveniles.