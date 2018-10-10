Belated Sexual Assault Reports Increase in Lincoln

The ME TOO movement has more Lincoln women reporting belated sexual assaults. On KFOR’s Lincoln Live, Police Chief, Jeff Bliemeister said 21% of sexual assaults reportedly so far in 2018 occurred a year or more ago. 8 years ago, before ME TOO, 14% of sexual assaults were reported a year or more after the fact. 233 sexual assaults have been reported to Lincoln Police so far this year. The entire conversation with Police Chief Bliemeister is waiting for you on the KFOR podcast link at kfornow.com.

